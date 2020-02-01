He purrs, he growls, Blondie needs a barn home for his 'mixed personality'

This hunk of handsomeness is a guy named "Blondie" and he is in need of a nice barn home.

Besides being easy on the eyes, he likes to nibble, we're told, and occasionally growls.

"He also purrs up a storm," say the Volunteers for Animals at the Genesee County Animal Shelter who are soliciting a Good Samaritan to come to Blondie's aid. "So, he has a mixed personality."

Read: He's not all sweetness and light.

He is neutered, tested negative for FIV/FeLV and is up to date with vaccines. There is no adoption fee for him.

"We ask that he have good shelter, food, water and some human companionship," say the volunteers. "It is also necessary to confine him for a couple of weeks to acclimate him to his new surroundings."

If you can give this guy a home, please stop in the Shelter during adoption hours or email the volunteers at [email protected].

(Photo courtesy of Volunteers for Animals.)