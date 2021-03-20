Head-on collision at Main and Bank in the city

A head-on collision between two vehicles is reported in Downtown Batavia at the intersection of Main and Banks streets. Unknown injuries. City fire and police are on scene.

UPDATE 2:27 a.m.: This was not a head-on collision; it was a T-bone. One vehicle struck the driver's side passenger door of another vehicle.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Engine #11 is back in service.

UPDATE 2:34 p.m.: No injuries. A white Ford Edge, which is a mid-size crossover SUV, was struck by a white four-door Subaru and the Subaru has heavy front-end damage.

UPDATE 2:42 p.m.: City police Sgt. Mitch Cowen said video of the collision captured by a camera the covers the intersection was provided to BPD by a citizen will be reviewed to determine what happened and whether any citations will be issued.