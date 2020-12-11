Local Matters

December 11, 2020 - 7:09pm

Head-on collision in front of Crosby's in Le Roy

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, Le Roy, scanner, news.

A head-on collision is reported in front of Crosby's convenience store at 110 W. Main St. in Le Roy, between West Avenue and Royal Drive. A female was trapped, but has self-extricated.

Le Roy fire and ambulance are responding. Pavilion fire is asked to stand by in quaters; and an ambulance from Caledonia is also called to the scene

Fire police are needed for traffic control to shut down Route 5 at Gilbert Street.

UPDATE 7:17 p.m.: Caledonia's ambulance is cancelled.

