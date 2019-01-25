Health department seeks your input for public health planning over the next few years

Press release:

The Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming County health departments and hospitals are currently working with community partners to gather information from residents and those who work in these counties to help with public health planning for the next three to four years.

The information will inform and guide documents called the Community Health Assessment (CHA), Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), and Community Services Plan (CSP).

This initiative is part of the New York State Prevention Agenda, which is the blueprint for state and local action to improve the health of New Yorkers.

To fully assess the health status of our communities we are asking for your input because your health counts! These organizations are asking the public to participate by taking a survey and sharing their viewpoints during community conversations.

An online survey is available, as well as paper copies at various locations in each county. You can access the survey here.