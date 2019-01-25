Health department seeks your input for public health planning over the next few years
Press release:
The Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming County health departments and hospitals are currently working with community partners to gather information from residents and those who work in these counties to help with public health planning for the next three to four years.
The information will inform and guide documents called the Community Health Assessment (CHA), Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), and Community Services Plan (CSP).
This initiative is part of the New York State Prevention Agenda, which is the blueprint for state and local action to improve the health of New Yorkers.
To fully assess the health status of our communities we are asking for your input because your health counts! These organizations are asking the public to participate by taking a survey and sharing their viewpoints during community conversations.
An online survey is available, as well as paper copies at various locations in each county. You can access the survey here.
The survey is anonymous, only takes about 15 minutes to complete and focuses on the health of the person taking it. If you are under the age of 18 years old, be sure to receive permission to take the survey from your parent(s) or guardian(s).
“As chief health strategists the health departments are working toward assessing current capacity, resources, and services,” said Paul Pettit, director for Genesee and Orleans County health departments.
“This will also help identify community health needs and current gaps, ultimately helping to develop our Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) for the next few years.”
The health departments are also seeking to schedule "Community Conversations" with willing groups to learn what they feel are the greatest health concerns or issues in their community and thoughts on how they can be improved.
Responses from the confidential surveys and conversations will help identify services that are working, need improving, or to be created. The more members of the public who participate, the larger and stronger the “building block” of these plans will be.
To participate in a community conversation, obtain hardcopies of the survey, flyers that promote completing the survey online, or have any questions please contact your local health department:
- Genesee County Health Department at: 344-2580, ext. 5555, or visit their website here.
