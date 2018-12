Members' Challenge Exhibit "Heat Wave" runs in the Batavia Club Gallery in Tavern 2.o.1 at GO ART! now through March 9.

It is located at 201 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia.

There will be an artists' reception, and the bar will be open, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20.

Gallery hours are Thursdays and Fridays 11- 7. Saturdays 11-4.