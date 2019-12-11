Heavy lake effect snow expected to bring poor travel conditions to Genesee County today

A band of heavy lake effect snow will affect northwestern Genesee County today, according to the National Weather Service.

At 9:22 this morning, a band of lake effect snow producing snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour was located across Niagara and Orleans counties, centered near a Niagara Falls to Lockport to Medina line.

The band will remain nearly stationary through 11:30 a.m. and then will begin to move southward early this afternoon.

Expect poor travel conditions within this band with visibility a quarter mile or less.

Winds will also pick up late this morning, resulting in areas of blowing and drifting snow.

UPDATE 11:52 a.m.: A winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. with heavy lake effect snow, with total snow accumulations of three to five inches expected and wind gusts up to 40 mph. This is expected to create very difficult travel conditions and significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon commute.