September 17, 2020 - 2:08pm

Helicopter Golf Ball Drop fundraiser at Terry Hills Oct. 24 -- win up to $2,000 cash

GO ART! is goofy for golf balls -- buy balls to be dropped from a helicopter for a chance to win up to $2,000!

The fundraiser for the nonprofit Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council takes place Saturday, Oct. 24 at Terry Hills Golf Course, located at 5122 Clinton Street Road, Batavia.

Tickets -- in this case golf balls -- are one for $10, three for $20, or 15 for $100. Closest to the pin wins!

GO ART! Executive Director Gregory Hallock says in an email: "Hola, aloha, bonjour, konnichiwa, hallo, hello amigo/friend/home slice, what do I need to do to convince you to buy some tickets? Please keep in mind that I am in quarantine, lol. Can I put you down for 3 at $20 or 15 at $100?"

Zeliff Aviation is providing the helicopter. The event is hosted by Terry Hills, Zeliff Aviaton and the Board of Directors for GO ART!

First prize -- up to $2,000 cash -- is based on the number of tickets sold. The minimum first prize amount is $500.

Second, third and fourth prizes are all rounds of golf at Terry Hills.

To buy balls, phone (585) 356-4617; email:   [email protected]; or get them online here.

