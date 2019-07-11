Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 11, 2019 - 1:06pm

Here's the 4-H schedule for the Genesee County Fair July 13-20

posted by Billie Owens in Genesee County Fair, Announcements, 4-H.

Press release:

2019 Genesee County Fair 4-H Schedule

Remember to visit 4-H at the fair! The Genesee County Fair will be held July 13-20 at the Genesee County Fairgrounds, 5056 E. Main Street Road, in Batavia.

For more information about the Genesee County Fair, click here

2019 Genesee County Fair 4-H Schedule

Saturday, July 13th 

4 p.m.                 4-H Poultry Show (Merton Building)

6 p.m.                 4-H Livestock Costume Contest (Main Show Ring)

Sunday, July 14th 

10 a.m.               4-H Beef Show (Main Show Ring)

4 p.m.                 4-H Rabbit Show (Merton Building)

Monday, July 15th 

9 a.m.                 4-H Market Auction Goat Show (Main Show Ring)

10 a.m.               4-H Cloverbud Poultry Show (Merton Building)

10 a.m.               4-H Dairy Cattle Fitting Clinic & Master Fitter Competition (4-H Dairy Barn)

10:30 a.m.          4-H Goat Agility Contest (Goat Barn Show Ring)

10:30 a.m.          4-H Market Auction Lamb Show (Main Show Ring)

4 p.m.                 4-H Market Auction Dairy Steer Show (Main Show Ring)

5 p.m.                 4-H Market Auction Beef Steer Show (Main Show Ring)

Tuesday, July 16th

10 a.m.               4-H Cloverbud Rabbit Show (Merton Building)

11 a.m.               4-H Dairy & Meat Goat Show (Main Show Ring)

1 p.m.                 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest (4-H Dairy Barn)

4 p.m.                 4-H Energy Bike Pedal Power Activity (Kennedy Building)

5 p.m.                 4-H Market Auction Hog Show (Main Show Ring)

7 p.m.                 Fair Barn Dance (Open Dairy Barn)

Wednesday, July 17th 

9 a.m.                 4-H Hog Show (Main Show Ring)

12 p.m.               4-H Sheep Show (Main Show Ring)

3 p.m.                 4-H Geocache Challenge (Kennedy Building)

6:30 p.m.            Fair Parade

Thursday, July 18th 

9 a.m.                 4-H Dairy Cattle Show (Main Show Ring)

9 a.m.                 4-H Horse Show – Western Division (Horse Arena)

6:45 p.m.            4-H Market Animal Auction Awards Ceremony (Main Show Ring)

7 p.m.                 4-H Market Animal Auction Sale Begins (Main Show Ring)

Friday, July 19th 

9 a.m.                 4-H Horse Show – English & Dressage Division (Horse Arena)

9 a.m.                 4-H Beef Team Fitting Competition (Main Show Ring)

12 p.m.               4-H Livestock Master Showman Contest (Main Show Ring)

1 p.m.                 4-H Dairy Club Butter Making Activity (Kennedy Building)

5:30 p.m.            4-H Tractor Driving Contest

Saturday, July 20th 

9 a.m.                 4-H Horse Show – Gymkhana Division (Horse Arena)

2 p.m.                 4-H Creative Soil Painting Activity (Kennedy Building)

4 p.m.                 4-H Market Auction Master Showman Contest (Main Show Ring)

The complete daily schedule of the Genesee County Fair is available here.

Calendar

July 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button