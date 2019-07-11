Here's the 4-H schedule for the Genesee County Fair July 13-20
Press release:
2019 Genesee County Fair 4-H Schedule
Remember to visit 4-H at the fair! The Genesee County Fair will be held July 13-20 at the Genesee County Fairgrounds, 5056 E. Main Street Road, in Batavia.
For more information about the Genesee County Fair, click here.
Saturday, July 13th
4 p.m. 4-H Poultry Show (Merton Building)
6 p.m. 4-H Livestock Costume Contest (Main Show Ring)
Sunday, July 14th
10 a.m. 4-H Beef Show (Main Show Ring)
4 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Show (Merton Building)
Monday, July 15th
9 a.m. 4-H Market Auction Goat Show (Main Show Ring)
10 a.m. 4-H Cloverbud Poultry Show (Merton Building)
10 a.m. 4-H Dairy Cattle Fitting Clinic & Master Fitter Competition (4-H Dairy Barn)
10:30 a.m. 4-H Goat Agility Contest (Goat Barn Show Ring)
10:30 a.m. 4-H Market Auction Lamb Show (Main Show Ring)
4 p.m. 4-H Market Auction Dairy Steer Show (Main Show Ring)
5 p.m. 4-H Market Auction Beef Steer Show (Main Show Ring)
Tuesday, July 16th
10 a.m. 4-H Cloverbud Rabbit Show (Merton Building)
11 a.m. 4-H Dairy & Meat Goat Show (Main Show Ring)
1 p.m. 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest (4-H Dairy Barn)
4 p.m. 4-H Energy Bike Pedal Power Activity (Kennedy Building)
5 p.m. 4-H Market Auction Hog Show (Main Show Ring)
7 p.m. Fair Barn Dance (Open Dairy Barn)
Wednesday, July 17th
9 a.m. 4-H Hog Show (Main Show Ring)
12 p.m. 4-H Sheep Show (Main Show Ring)
3 p.m. 4-H Geocache Challenge (Kennedy Building)
6:30 p.m. Fair Parade
Thursday, July 18th
9 a.m. 4-H Dairy Cattle Show (Main Show Ring)
9 a.m. 4-H Horse Show – Western Division (Horse Arena)
6:45 p.m. 4-H Market Animal Auction Awards Ceremony (Main Show Ring)
7 p.m. 4-H Market Animal Auction Sale Begins (Main Show Ring)
Friday, July 19th
9 a.m. 4-H Horse Show – English & Dressage Division (Horse Arena)
9 a.m. 4-H Beef Team Fitting Competition (Main Show Ring)
12 p.m. 4-H Livestock Master Showman Contest (Main Show Ring)
1 p.m. 4-H Dairy Club Butter Making Activity (Kennedy Building)
5:30 p.m. 4-H Tractor Driving Contest
Saturday, July 20th
9 a.m. 4-H Horse Show – Gymkhana Division (Horse Arena)
2 p.m. 4-H Creative Soil Painting Activity (Kennedy Building)
4 p.m. 4-H Market Auction Master Showman Contest (Main Show Ring)
The complete daily schedule of the Genesee County Fair is available here.