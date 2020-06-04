Hickox Road to close this afternoon for two days for emergency repair of embankment

From Timothy J. Hens, superintendent, Genesee County Highway Department

Genesee County will be closing Hickox Road in the Town of Alexander from 4 p.m. this afternoon (June 4th) through 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon June 6th.

This will allow for the emergency repair of a landslide along the eastern embankment of the road approximately a quarter mile south of the Hamlet of Ray.

The road will be closed to thru traffic in the area of the repair during this time and will be open to local traffic only from Dodgeson Road to Walker Road.