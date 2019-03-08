High wind warning issued for Sunday in Genesee County, gusts up to 60 mph expected

A high wind warning will be in effect in Genesee County on Sunday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Winds are expected from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

High winds of 58 mph or greater will make driving difficult and could result in property damage, including downed trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Homeowners should secure loose objects.