Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 8, 2019 - 2:39pm

High wind warning issued for Sunday in Genesee County, gusts up to 60 mph expected

posted by Billie Owens in weather, news.

A high wind warning will be in effect in Genesee County on Sunday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Winds are expected from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

High winds of 58 mph or greater will make driving difficult and could result in property damage, including downed trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Homeowners should secure loose objects.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button