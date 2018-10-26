Hit-and-run accident reported at Ellicott and Jackson streets in the city

Photo of the black SUV suspected of crashing into a gray pickup then leaving the scene.

A hit-and-run accident was reported at Jackson and Ellicott Street about 10 minutes ago. No injuries. A black SUV struck a gray For pickup truck and left the scene, headed eastbound on Ellicott, when it turned left on Liberty Street.

The black SUV was located behind Wortzman Furniture store unoccupied and Batavia police are out with it now.

There was minor passenger-side fender damage to the gray pickup.

The suspect vehicle is missing its front grill, among other damage (see photo above).

The investigation is continuing.