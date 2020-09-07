Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 7, 2020 - 5:08pm

Hit-and-run pedestrian accident reported on Park Road in the city

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, scanner, batavia.

A caller to dispatch reports finding a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Park Road, just off Oak Street in the city after a hit-and-run accident. Mercy medics are on scene, along with City fire and police.

UPDATE 5:13 p.m.: The caller was mistaken; this was not a hit-and-run accident and no vehicle was involved. A pedestrian tripped and fell in the roadway and was subsequently found by a passerby. The pedestrian has some cuts and bruising and is being taken by Mercy medics to UMMC. City fire is back in service.

Calendar

September 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button