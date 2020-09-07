Hit-and-run pedestrian accident reported on Park Road in the city

A caller to dispatch reports finding a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Park Road, just off Oak Street in the city after a hit-and-run accident. Mercy medics are on scene, along with City fire and police.

UPDATE 5:13 p.m.: The caller was mistaken; this was not a hit-and-run accident and no vehicle was involved. A pedestrian tripped and fell in the roadway and was subsequently found by a passerby. The pedestrian has some cuts and bruising and is being taken by Mercy medics to UMMC. City fire is back in service.