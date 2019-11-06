HLOM 18th annual Wonderland of Trees opening gala is Nov. 22

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is hosting its 18th annual Wonderland of Trees, sponsored in part this year by Tompkins Bank of Castile.This year’s Kickoff Gala will take place at the museum Friday, Nov. 22nd.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and is family friendly and great for all ages.

Each year, hundreds of visitors come to the museum between November and January to view nearly 50 trees, festive pictures, and holiday displays decorated by local businesses and organizations.

There will be musical performances by voice students from Sound Foundations Voice Studio and a Flute ensemble from Batavia Middle School.

After-dinner snacks will be provided by D & R Depot.

Tickets are $15 per person, $10 for museum members and $5 for children under 12.

This year tickets are available for purchase online as well as by calling (585) 343-4727 or stopping in Tuesday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.