December 11, 2019 - 12:49pm
Holland Land Office Museum: 'A BIG Thank You for our 18th Annual Wonderland Of Trees'
posted by Billie Owens in hlom, news, Wonderland of Trees.
Press release:
"THANK YOU!" to all those who helped us make this year’s Wonderland Of Trees a success!
Thank you to our sponsors, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Student Transportation of America, Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel, Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. and City of Batavia Firemen's Benevolent Association.
Also a big thank you to those organizations who came in and decorated a tree, or display:
- GCC Alpha Epsilon Gamma
- GCC Education Club
- Tompkins Bank of Castile
- Student Transportation of America
- Gary Harkness
- Anne Marie Starowitz
- Robin Weinstein
- St. Joseph Catholic Church
- Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden
- Zonta Club of Batavia-Gen. Co.
- Arc of Genesee/Orleans
- Speak Up Toastmasters
- Community Action of Orleans and Genesee
- HomeCare and Hospice
- Museum Quilt Guilds
- City of Batavia Historic Preservation Committee
- Sheep Homeschool Group
- Stafford Historical Society
- Godfrey's Pond
- Mercy Flight/ EMS
- Batavia Business & Professional Womens Club Inc.