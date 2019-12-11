Local Matters

December 11, 2019 - 12:49pm

Holland Land Office Museum: 'A BIG Thank You for our 18th Annual Wonderland Of Trees'

posted by Billie Owens in hlom, news, Wonderland of Trees.

Press release:

"THANK YOU!" to all those who helped us make this year’s Wonderland Of Trees a success!

Thank you to our sponsors, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Student Transportation of America, Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel, Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. and City of Batavia Firemen's Benevolent Association.

Also a big thank you to those organizations who came in and decorated a tree, or display:

  • GCC Alpha Epsilon Gamma
  • GCC Education Club
  • Tompkins Bank of Castile
  • Student Transportation of America
  • Gary Harkness
  • Anne Marie Starowitz
  • Robin Weinstein
  • St. Joseph Catholic Church
  • Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden
  • Zonta Club of Batavia-Gen. Co.
  • Arc of Genesee/Orleans
  • Speak Up Toastmasters
  • Community Action of Orleans and Genesee
  • HomeCare and Hospice
  • Museum Quilt Guilds
  • City of Batavia Historic Preservation Committee
  • Sheep Homeschool Group
  • Stafford Historical Society
  • Godfrey's Pond
  • Mercy Flight/ EMS
  • Batavia Business & Professional Womens Club Inc.

