Home Show at Falleti Ice Arena April 3-5 postponed due to state ban on crowds of 500 or more

Press release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce has postponed their seventh annual Home Show due to Governor Cuomo’s coronavirus ban on gatherings of 500 or more people. The Home Show was scheduled for April 3-5 at the Falleti Ice Arena.

The Chamber plans on postponing the Home Show until later this year at a time when the pandemic ban is lifted.

“The purpose of our Home Show has always been to put our area businesses in front of as many potential customers as possible,” said Chamber President Tom Turnbull. “We are trying hard to come up with ways to do just that during these extraordinary times.”