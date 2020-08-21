House fire reported on Pratt Road, Pembroke

A house fire is reported at 2552 Pratt Road, Pembroke. East Pembroke fire is responding, along with the Town of Batavia fire, the city's FAST team, Oakfield, Alabama, Indian Falls, Corfu and Elba.

The city's first platoon is called to headquarters on Evans Street.

Command is calling for the road to be shut down.

UPDATE 1:18 p.m.: Stafford Fire Department is requested to stand by in Town of Batavia's Station #2.

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: A neighbor near the blaze called dispatch to complain that fire trucks and volunteer firefighters are on his lawn.

UPDATE 1:22 p.m.: Command reports no flames at this point after attacked by interior crews; fire was heavy in basement near the dryer; crews are venting the heavy smoke. A rehab unit is called in.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: Heavy char is reported on the kitchen floor, a result of fire in the basement, according to command. National Grid is called to the scene.

UPDATE 1:32 p.m.: A standby unit out of East Shelby is called to Town of Batavia's Station #1.

UPDATE 1:39 p.m.: The fire is out. Firefighters starting overhaul.