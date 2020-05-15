House fire with flames showing reported on Swamp Road, Byron

A house fire with flames showing is reported at 6657 Swamp Road, Byron. Byron and South Byron fire departments are responding. The location is between Cole and Mud City roads.

Called as mutual aid are: Bergen, Elba, Stafford and Oakfield fire departments, along with the city's FAST Team and Mercy medics.

UPDATE 11:45 p.m.: A first responder on scene reports smoke is in the residence. Command restricts the assignment to Byron, South Byron, Bergen and Elba. Other mutual aid responders, which also included Perry and Clarendon, can go back in service.

UPDATE 11:48 p.m.: No smoke or fire visible outside the residence, according to command. Remaining responding units can proceed in nonemergency mode. National Grid is called to the scene.

UPDATE 11:52 p.m.: Infrared cameras are requested to the scene.

UPDATE 12:17 a.m.: Elba is released from service along with Mercy medics.