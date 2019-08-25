Hunter falls out of tree stand in Morganville

Stafford and Le Roy fire departments are called to rescue a hunter who fell out of a tree stand and is injured in the area of Mullen and Morganville roads. A friend of his called the dispatch center to report it a few minutes ago.

The area where he is located is said to be in a northeasterly direction, east of the creek, "way out in the woods," and west of Route 237. The dispatcher is trying to recontact the caller.

Mercy medics are roadside, awaiting directives. Le Roy's ATV unit is called to respond.

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.: Mercy Flight is called to land in a nearby field.

UPDATE 12:59 p.m.: The victim has been located and command calls for a rescue basket to put him in to bring him to the field.

UPDATE 1:02 p.m.: Mercy Flight has landed.

UPDATE 1:12 p.m.: Rescuers are inbound with the injured hunter in the basket.

UPDATE 1:27 p.m.: The patient has been extricated from the woods.

UPDATE 1:36 p.m.: Mercy Flight is airborne, heading to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

UPDATE 1:46 p.m.: The Stafford assignment is back in service.