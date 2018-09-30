Inaugural 'Puppy Paw-rade & Costume Contest' at Darien Lake Oct. 6 will be doggone fun

From the simple to the sublime, whether kitschy and corny, or clever and crafty, expect a wide range of getups at the inaugural "Puppy Paw-rade & Costume Contest" at Darien Lake Theme Park on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Registration fees for this event, offered in conjunction with Volunteers for Animals, will be donated to the Genesee County Animal Shelter and the SPCA of Erie County.

The flier says there will be plenty of "pup-arazzi photo opportunities."

Plenty of pet vendors will be there, too.

Time is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration/check-in begins at 11; paw-rade starts at noon; costume contest is at 1 o'clock.

All humans and canines welcome. All dogs MUST have proof of vaccination for rabies and distemper.

Price is $15 at the door. The theme park is located at 9993 Alleghany Road (Route 77) in Darien Center.

Participants will get free admission to the park for the dog and owner -- plus one free return admission for Fright Fest. There's also a free "wag bag" for participants.

Additional tickets for family members and friends will be available for $20 each.

Prizes, including a 2019 Season Pass, will be given for:

Most Creative

Cutest

Funniest

Don't be shy! Dress to the nines and strut your stuff with your furry bestie!

For more information, visit darienlake.com/puppypawrade

A downloadable registration form is available at the website above, which can be printed, completed and brought with you to facilitate registration at the door.

Here are the rules and restrictions: