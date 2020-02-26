Iroquois refuge turkey hunt applications for adults and youths are now online

Press release:

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (INWR) announces changes to the turkey hunt and youth turkey hunt application processes for the 2020 season.

In order to streamline these processes, applications are now done online here. You can create an account, or log into your existing account at the website. Once you are logged in, select the appropriate hunt, and follow the prompts to apply.

Applications can be filled out online from March 1 until April 1 for both hunts.

The youth turkey applications will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is no fee for this permit.

The preseason lottery will be conducted to select hunters for the first and second sessions of the spring turkey hunt season. Please note there will be a $5 application fee to cover administrative costs.

Winners will be notified approximately one week after the close of the application period by email, whether selected or not.

All other aspects of the Iroquois NWR turkey hunt will be similar to previous years.

Hunters with disabilities may contact the refuge for information on how to apply.

Please see the Turkey Hunting and Youth Turkey Hunt Fact Sheets for full details on the 2020 hunting season, which can be found on the Permits page of the INWR website.

INWR is located midway between Buffalo and Rochester, and is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. For further information contact Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, 1101 Casey Road, Basom, NY 14013, or call 585-948-5445.