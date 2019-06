A gray Jeep Liberty is fully engulfed in flames 7133 Town Line Road in Bergen. A mother and her two children are safely outside. A medic is called for a person having a seizure.

The location is between Tripp and West Bergen roads.

Bergen Fire Department is responding. Law enforcement is on scene.

The vehicle fire is partially blocking the roadway.

UPDATE 1:59 p.m.: The patient was transported to a hospital.