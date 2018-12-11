Local Matters

December 11, 2018 - 5:00pm

Job Fair at career center planned for Jan. 17

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, business, employment, job fair.

The Genesee County Job Development Bureau along with its partners at the One Stop Career Center invites you to attend our Job Fair.

The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the career center, located at 487 E. Main St. in Eastown Plaza, Batavia.

At least 30 local employers that are actively hiring for multiple job openings will be there.

If you would like to be better prepared to attend the Job Fair, you are encouraged to attend a workshop to hone your job-hunting skills:

  • Interviewing Skills Workshop -- Monday, Jan. 7 -- 2 to 3:30 p.m.
  • Resume Workshop -- Thursday, Jan. 10 -- 10 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Linked In & Twitter Basics -- Monday, Jan. 14 -- 2 to 3:30 p.m.

