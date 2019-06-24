Job Fair July 23 at One Stop Career Center, Batavia, prep for it with July 18 workshop

Press release:

Genesee County Job Development Bureau is hosting a Job Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at the One Stop Career Center, 587 E. Main St., Eastown Plaza, Suite 100, Batavia.

No RSVP or fee is required – just show up on July 23rd, dressed professionally, bring plenty of resumes, and put your best foot forward!

Whether you are hoping to find a fresh start, a better job, or a new career direction; job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at the Job Fair.

“We are excited to partner with the GLOW Workforce Development Board and NYS Department of Labor to bring employers and job seekers together," said Teresa Van Son, director of the Genesee County Job Development Bureau.

Local employers will be here, from a variety of industry sectors, eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields. The job fair is open to the entire community.

“This opportunity connects workers with great employers looking to hire," Van Son said. "In line with our mission to help people discover their potential and support them in reaching their career goals and prosperity; while assisting businesses by providing driven and trained candidates to fill their needs, this job fair is a great way to connect face-to-face with employers."

Come prepared by attending our Job Fair Success Workshop on July 18th at 1:30 p.m. (call 344-2042 to register).

Learn how to make the most of a job fair and turn it into a job offer! This workshop gives you the tips you need to stand out from other job seekers, “sell” your skills, and make the connections to land jobs that may not have even been advertised yet.

Make your time with potential employers count for you – know how before you go to your next job fair!

For more information, please contact the Genesee County Career Center, at 585-344-2042 or [email protected]