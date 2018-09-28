September 28, 2018 - 12:43pm
Job Fair to be held Wednesday at GC Career Center on East Main Street
posted by Billie Owens in job fair, batavia, news, business, employment.
A Job Fair that is free and open to the public is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Genesee County Career Center.
It is located at 587 E. Main St. in Batavia.
Come and interview with these companies:
- Adecco
- Alpina
- Chapin International
- HP Hood
- Kelly Services
- Lapp Insulator
- Lifetime Assistance
- Oatka Milk
- Remedy Intelligent Staffing
Additional companies may be added.
Bring your resume and dress professionally.
This is an Equal Opportunity Employers/Program.
Recent comments