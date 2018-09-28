Job Fair to be held Wednesday at GC Career Center on East Main Street

A Job Fair that is free and open to the public is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Genesee County Career Center.

It is located at 587 E. Main St. in Batavia.

Come and interview with these companies:

Adecco

Alpina

Chapin International

HP Hood

Kelly Services

Lapp Insulator

Lifetime Assistance

Oatka Milk

Remedy Intelligent Staffing

Additional companies may be added.

Bring your resume and dress professionally.

This is an Equal Opportunity Employers/Program.