September 28, 2018 - 12:43pm

Job Fair to be held Wednesday at GC Career Center on East Main Street

posted by Billie Owens in job fair, batavia, news, business, employment.

A Job Fair that is free and open to the public is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Genesee County Career Center.

It is located at 587 E. Main St. in Batavia.

Come and interview with these companies:

  • Adecco
  • Alpina
  • Chapin International
  • HP Hood
  • Kelly Services
  • Lapp Insulator
  • Lifetime Assistance
  • Oatka Milk
  • Remedy Intelligent Staffing

Additional companies may be added.

Bring your resume and dress professionally.

This is an Equal Opportunity Employers/Program.

