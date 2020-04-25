Keeping busy: Family & Consumer Sciences 4-H Club gives out 'quarantine kits' to crafty members

Addison Kerble displays her completed clothespin trivet from the kit.

Submitted photos and press release:

The Genesee County Family & Consumer Sciences 4-H Club organized an outreach program for the other members in the Genesee County 4-H Program. Thanks to a donation of cans and bottles, the club had funding to put together “quarantine kits,” for interested members.

The kits contained supplies for eight craft projects and information on other engaging activities the county is offering at this time.

One hundred kits were assembled and distributed on Wednesday afternoon, April 22nd, in the parking lot of the Cornell Cooperattive Extension Office on East Main Street in Batavia.

Members were enthusiastic about getting the craft kits.

“This was an exciting opportunity for my club to share the fun we have each month during our FCS meetings," leader Julie Keller said. "The families that helped assemble and I had fun doing so, and it was rewarding to see members take home the kits.”

For more information on Genesee County 4-H contact [email protected].

Below, Catherine and Tegan, of Bergen, (inside the vehicle) receive a sheet of instructions from Julie and Melissa Keller, of Corfu.

Below, Julie and Melissa Keller, of Corfu, (outside the vehicle) greet Catherine and Tegan, of Bergen, and hand them some instructions.

Below, the FCS leaders greet a 4-H Family with kit materials and supplies during the 2020 FCS Spring Drive Thru.

Below, Evan and Maggie Winspear, of Oakfield, waiting for families to arrive.

Below, Melissa Keller proudly displays the lettuce for the lettuce bowl activity donated by Greg’s U-Pick Farm.