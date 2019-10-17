Kiwanis Club and Batavia's Original to host second annual Kids Halloween Parade Oct. 27

Submitted photo and press release:

Once again Batavia’s Original is teaming up with the Kiwanis Club of Batavia to host the Kids Halloween Parade on Sunday, Oct. 27th.

This is the second year that Kiwanis has partnered with Batavia’s Original on this fun, free family event.

The parade starts in front of Dan’s Tire & Auto, behind the Downtown mall, and ends at Batavia’s Original. The parade starts at 1 p.m., so kids should start lining up around 12:45.

The parade is rain or shine, so kids should dress appropriately.

When the parade concludes at Batavia’s Original, there will be music and games for the kids, along with a costume judging contest with prizes for best costumes.

The parade route is as follows:

Start at Dan's Tire (48 Batavia City Centre) Right onto Washington Avenue Left onto Ross Street Right onto East Avenue Right onto Vine Street Left onto Fisher Park Right onto Elm Street Cross over Main Street Left into Batavia's Original Pizzeria at East Main and Harvester Avenue

Photo from left: Frank Ciaccia, Gary Maha, Chuck Flynn, Batavia's Original owner Kathy Ferrara, Pete Guppenberger and Lawrence Friedman.