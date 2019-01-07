Kiwanis Club of Batavia invites community to open house Wednesday at Justice for Children Advocacy Center

Press release:

The Kiwanis Club of Batavia is pleased to invite the community to the Justice for Children Advocacy Center (JFCAC) located at 304 E. Main St., Batavia, for an open house from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9th.

Kiwanis takes their mission to serve the children of the community and beyond very seriously. The club began a five-year long-term project in 2010 to obtain a permanent location for the JFCAC. The rent for the JFCAC was very costly and the Kiwanis Club thought if a permanent location was secured, the center’s funding could be better spent on services for children.

Partnering with the JFCAC Foundation and with donations from local Kiwanis Clubs in Brockport, Byron, Geneseo, Pavilion, Le Roy, Stafford and Warsaw, the Kiwanis Club of Batavia was able to raise approximately $200,000 for the project.

We are pleased to see these funds going toward helping children in our community that need it the absolute most.

The Justice for Children Advocacy Center offers a unique, comprehensive approach to services for children who have been sexually or physically abused, or who have been a witness to violence. Services are available to children in the GLOW region.