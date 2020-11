A "large herd of pigs" is reportedly approaching the roadway on Bank Street Road in Elba, just north of Batavia Elba Townline Road. A Sheriff's deputy is dispatched to check it out.

UPDATE 1:01 p.m.: An officers asks how far north of Townline Road was the herd seen, and is told the swine were closer to Starowitz Road.

UPDATE 1:05 p.m.: "You can show me clear, unable to locate," says the deputy.