Law and Order: Alabama woman accused of stealing $9.5K in goods from smoke shop

Nia Hanevin Spring, of Meadville Road, Alabama, is charged with third-degree grand larceny. At 7 p.m. on March 23, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to 986 Bloomingdale Road in the Town of Alabama for complaints of trespassing and larceny at the Rez Smoke Shop and Gas Station. Spring allegedly stole $9,501 in merchandise from the business. She was arraigned in Alabama Town Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due in Genesee County Court on May 18. The case was handled by Deputy Zachary Hoy, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Emery Green, 32, no address or place of residence provided, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, 4th, a Class A misdemeanor. He was arrested and processed at Batavia Police Headquarters after an investigation into an allegation that he possessed a firearm on Batavia City School District property. He was arraigned virtually in Batavia City Court and is due to return there on April 13.

Joshua Williams Sr., 29, no address or place of residence provided, is charged with: criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; second-degree menacing; endangering the welfare of a child; and second-degree harassment. He was arrested at 4:26 p.m. March 17 after a domestic incident in which he allegedly attempted to hit a person with a brick. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail on $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 bond, or $15,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in city court on April 22.

Clarence Wesley Odell, 52, of Corfu (no address provided) is charged with: felony driving while impaired by drugs with a previous conviction within 10 years; felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree; refusal to take a breath test; operating an unregistered ATV; and unlawful operation of an ATV on a public highway. At 11;38 p.m. on July 30, Odell was arrested after a traffic stop on South Pearl Street in the Village of Oakfield. He was arraigned on March 5 in Oakfield Town Court and is due back there on April 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Heberlein, assisted by Jacob Gauthier.

James F. Perry, 36, (no address provided), was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal contempt after a disturbance at 1:30 p.m. March 16 on State Street in Batavia. He was allegedly observed in the presence of a person with an order of protection from him. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail in lieu of bail (unspecified). He is due back in court April 15.

Peter Joseph Mancuso, 32, of Northwood Drive, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt. On March 26 Mancuso was arrested for allegedly causing damage to a door and doorknob at a residence on Roberts Road in Alabama at 11 a.m. March 10 in violation of an active order of protection. He was arraigned in Alabama Town Court and released on his own recognizance. Judge Charles Zambito issued a full stay away order of protection to the Roberts Road resident. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Chad Minuto, assisted by Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Cynthia McKnight, 22, of Avenue D, Rochester, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated per se -- with a BAC of .18 or more and no prior convictions; DWI -- first offense; and failure to stop at a stop sign. On March 27 at 6:41 p.m., Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to Route 33 in the Town of Bergen for a single-vehicle accident. After an investigation, McKnight was arrested on the charges. It is alleged she was driving while intoxicated and failed to stop at a stop sign, causing her vehicle to go off the roadway and into a field. She was released with appearance tickets and is due in Town of Bergen Court on April 7. The case was handled by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Kyle Tower.