Law and Order: Albion man accused of grand larceny on Hartwell Road, Pavilion

Edward Ryan Loper, 30, of West Bank Street, Albion, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and misapplication of property. Loper was arrested on Feb. 5 and arraigned at 3:41 p.m. in Pavilion Town Court. His arrest follows an investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office into an incident that took place on Hartwell Road in Pavilion on Sept. 23. Loper allegedly stole property from an individual with a value in excess of $1,000. Loper also is accused of misapplication of property that belonged to the same individual. He was brought in from Orleans County Jail, where he was incarcerated on an unrelated charge, for the arraignment. Loper was subsequently put back in Orleans County Jail and bail was set for Genesee County Jail for $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. He is to reappear in Town of Pavilion Court on March 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Lute, assisted by Deputy Kevin Forsyth.

James Albert Chase, 39, of Oak Street, Batavia, is registered Level 3 sex offender who is on parole. He is charged with failure to report a change within 10 days -- with a previous conviction for the same offense. Under NYS Penal Law COR 168-F subdivision 4: An offender has 10 calender days to register "...any change of address, Internet accounts with Internet access providers belonging to such offender, Internet identifiers that such offender uses, or his or her status of enrollment, attendance, employment or residence at any institution of higher education." Chase was being held on a parole violation in Genesee County Jail at the time of his arrest on Feb. 4. He was arraigned then jailed without bail. He is due in Batavia City Court tomorrow (Feb. 7). The case was handled by Batavia Police Det. Eric Hill.

Bryan Michael Beach, 35, of Dolbeer Street, Perry, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree. He was arrested on Feb. 5 for allegedly shoving a person at 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 3 on Lewiston Road in Batavia, in violation of an active order of protection. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack.

Hayley N. Giles, 21, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Giles was arrested at 12:58 p.,m. on Feb. 3 following an investigation of a domestic incident involving siblings. Giles are released on an appearance ticket. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Jason Ivison.

Jonathan A. Bell, 34, of Evans Street, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- common law; failure to stop at stop sign; refusal to take a breath test; unlicensed operation; and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree. Bell was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Feb. 4 on Washington Avenue in Batavia after being involved in a one-vehicle crash. He was processed and released with traffic tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 12. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Eric K. Ricks, 40, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. He was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 on Thomas Avenue in Batavia after Batavia police were called to a residence for an altercation. At that time, he was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana. Ricks was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court Feb. 12. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Chad Richards.