Law and Order: Caledonia woman accused of driving while impaired by drugs with two children in car

Samantha Gail Reff, 30, of Middle Road, Caledonia, is charged with: Leandra's Law -- driving while ability impaired by drugs with two child passengers less than 16 years of age; driving while ability impaired by drugs; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and speeding. Reff was arrested March 10 after an investigation of a traffic stop which occurred at 10:38 p.m. on Dec. 3 on Kelsey Road in Batavia. Reff was issued appearance tickets and is due in Batavia Town Court on April 2. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack.

Ann Marie Boyce, 43, of Woodrow Road, Batavia, is charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI. On March 5, Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Boyce at 1:32 p.m. on Jackson Street in Batavia. She is scheduled to appear in Batavia City Court on March 25. Post was assisted by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Luis J. Santiago, 31, of Buell Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. At 5:02 p.m. on March 8, Santiago was arrested after he allegedly violated an order of protection at an apartment on Edward Street in Batavia. He was processed, issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on March 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

Julio Vazquez, 19, of Harvester Avenue, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal tampering. On March 5, Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Vazquez after a road-rage incident on Pearl Street in Batavia at 9:59 a.m. He is due in Batavia City Court on March 17. Post was assisted by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot.