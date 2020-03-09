Law and Order: Four suspected of DWI, another accused of stealing from Speedway

Michael Robert Simcick, 26, of Keeney Road, Le Roy, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- first offense; refusal to take a breath test; unlawful possession of marijuana; failure to stop at stop sign; and moving from lan unsafely. At 1:26 a.m. on March 8, Simcick was arrested on Perry Road in Pavilion after a traffic stop for a violation of vehicle and traffic law. An investigation allegedly determined him to be intoxicated by alcohol and in possession of marijuana. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Pavilion Town Court on March 17. Genesee County Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush handled the case, assisted by Deputy Austin Heberlein, and the Le Roy Police Department.

Shane R. Reisman, 50, of Montclair Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: failure to stop at a stop sign; driving while intoxicated; drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway; and refusal to take a breath test. Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Reisman at 2:36 p.m. on March 2 on Trumbull Parkway in Batavia after a traffic stop. Reisman was later released with appearance tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on March 18.

Baltazar de la Rosa Sifuentes, 26, of Parkland Creek Lane, Chili, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more -- first offense; driving while intoxicated -- first offense; and moving from lane unsafely. At 9:30 p.m. on March 6, Sifuentes was arrested after an investigation of a single-car accident on Route 33 in the Town of Stafford. He was released with appearance tickets and is due in Stafford Town Court on March 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Jessica Lyn Revier, 35, of Hall Road, Holley, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated; DWI; failure to stop at a stop sign; and speed not reasonable and prudent. At 7:55 a.m. on March 7, Revier was arrested on North Bergen Road in Byron. She allegedly drove her vehicle off the roadway while in an intoxicated condition. Revier was released on appearance tickets and is due in Byron Town Court on March 16. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore, assisted by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Phillip Detraell Byford Jr., 29, of Brockport Spencerport Road, Brockport, was arrested March 3 on two separate warrants out of Batavia City Court. It is alleged that Byford stole from the Speedway convenience store at 204 W. Main St. in Batavia at 8:44 p.m. on Jan. 24 and then failed to appear in court after his appearance ticket was issued. He was arraigned in city court and released. He is due back in court on March 25. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Austin Hedges, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.