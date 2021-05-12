Law and Order: Man accused of burglarizing garage in Stafford, then selling property in Batavia

David J. Reschke, no age or address provided, was arrested after an investigation by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office into a reported burglary Feb. 12 at a detached garage on Transit Road in the Town of Stafford. He is charged with two counts of second-degree forgery and one count of criminal possession of stolen property. It is also alleged that the stolen property from the burglary was sold at a business in the Town of Batavia under a false name and that an additional sales transaction was made on a separate date at a business in the Town of Batavia by Reschke under a false name. He was arraigned virtually in Genesee County Court and released on his own recognizance because the charges against him do not qualify for bail under the NYS bail reform law. Reschke is due in Town of Batavia Court at a later, unspecified date.

Aaron Michael Raegan Hatt, 25, of Broadway Road, Alexander, is charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal contempt. Hatt was arrested following a complaint on Broadway Road, Alexander at 4:30 a.m. April 28. It is alleged that the defendant entered a residence of protected persons, who have a full stay away order of protection against him, ultimately resulting in subjecting them to physical contact. Hatt was arraigned in Genesee County Court and put in jail on $1,000 cash bail, $2,500 bond or $5,000 partially secured bond. He is due for a call appearance in Town of Alexander Court on May 25. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Howard Wilson, assisted by Deputy Rachel Diehl.