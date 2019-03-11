Law and Order: South Swan Street man accused of wielding baseball bat to injure a person and property

Shane Zimblis

Shane Zimblis, 48, of South Swan Street, Batavia, turned himself into the Batavia Police Department on March 9 on a warrant out of Batavia City Court. He is accused of damaging property belonging to another person and causing injury to another person by use of a baseball bat at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 19 on South Swan Street, Batavia. He is in GC Jail charged with: second-degree harassment; fourth-degree criminal mischief; second-degree assault -- injury with a weapon; and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. The case was handled by Batavia Police OfficerJason Ivison.

A 17-year-old male who lives on Ellicott Avenue in Batavia is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested on March 9 for allegedly hitting an 11-year-old male with a piece of wood, causing physical injury. The incident occurred on Maltby Road in Oakfield at 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 28. He is due in Oakfield Town Court at 6 o'clock this evening (March 11). The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor.

Monica Jane White, 20, of Sunset Park, Oakfield, is charged with issuing a bad check. On March 8, following the investigation of a bad check, White was arrested, issued an appearance ticket, and is due in Town of Oakfield Court at 6 p.m. on March 25. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon, assisted by Sgt. John Baiocco.

Douglas Antwon Spencer IV, 37, of Park Road, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI; open container; and unlicensed operation. Spencer was arrested on Park Road after being found sitting in his vehicle in the middle of the GC Sheriff's Office parking lot entrance with an open container, allegedly driving while intoxicated. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack, assisted by Sgt. John Baiocco.

Woodrow C. Horseman, 42, of Porter Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. On March 8, Batavia police responded to Tops Market in Batavia for a reported larceny. Responding patrols located the suspect on West Main Street and Woodrow Road. He allegedly stole three alcoholic drinks. Horseman was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on March 12. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Benjamin Jacob Skubis, 24, of Colby Road, Darien, is charged with third-degree bail jumping. Skubis voluntarily turned himself into Alabama Town Court on March 7. He was due there for an unspecified incident on June 7. He was released on his own recognizance and is to reappear in Alabama Town Court at a later date. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Sanfratello.

Joseph W. Freeman, 34, no address noted, is charged with failure to appear. He was arrested Feb. 27 on a bench warrant issued Jan. 31 for an unspecified incident. Freeman was released on his own recognizance was due to return to Batavia City Court on March 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer Frank Klimjack.