Law and Order: State Street resident accused of strangulation, burglary and harassment

Montell L. Cunningham, 27, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree strangulation, second-degree burglary and second-degree harassment. Cunningham was arrested at 7:22 p.m. on Sept. 29 after an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Sept. 13 on Tracy Avenue in Batavia. After arraignment in Batavia City Court, the defendant was put in jail on $2,000 cash bail, $4,000 bond, or $8,000 partially secured bond. A stay away order of protection was issued for the victim. Cunningham is due back in city court on Oct. 29. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Joshua K. Williams, 29, of McKinley Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: endangering the welfare of a child; criminal obstruction of breathing; and third-degree assault -- all Class A misdemeanors. He was arrested Sept. 23 on a warrant out of Batavia City Court. It was issued after an investigation into a domestic incident on McKinley Avenue on Oct. 7 of last year. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court with bail set by Judge Durin Rogers of one buck. Williams is due back in court on Oct. 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Joshua K. McKinley, 29, of McKinley Avenue, Batavia, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court. It was issued after McKinley allegedly failed to participate in a court-ordered program. He was arraigned in city court and put in jail with bail set by Judge Durin Rogers of one buck. He is due back in court on Oct. 28.

Danielle E. Cummings, 42, of Batavia Oakfield Townline Road, Batavia, is charged with: aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; unlicensed operator; following too closely; and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Cummings was arrested at 3:25 p.m. on Aug. 4 on Park Road in Batavia. The arrest was made after an investigation into a hit and run motor-vehicle accident on Park Road. She is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Samuel Freeman.

Robert Scott Douglas, 40, no address provided, is charged with third-degree grand larceny. He is currently incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Facility. He was arraigned via Skype in Genesee County Court and ordered held on $100 bail. The warrant for his arrest stemmed from a grand larceny investigation by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay in February that resulted in a Grand Jury indictment. The case was handled by Batavia Police Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Rae Charlene Cook, 31, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Cook was arrested at 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 30 when Batavia Police allegedly found her in violation of an order of protection while she was being taken into custody on a previous case. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court and is due back there on Oct. 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer John Gombos.

Rae Charlene Cook, 31, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt. At 5:22 p.m. on Sept. 30, Cook was arrested after an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Liberty Street at 4:43 p.m. Sept. 28. It is alleged that Cook violated an order of protection by having physical contact with the protected party. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. Cook is due back in court on Oct. 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Urban J. Lawson, 55, of West Main Street, is charged with second-degree harassment -- physical contact. At 9:26 a.m. on Sept. 26, Lawson was arrested because of an incident that occurred Sept. 22 on West Main Street in which he allegedly subjected a person to unwanted physical contact. He is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens.

Lynn A. Perry, 53, of Halfmoon, no address provided, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. on Oct. 2 by troopers out of SP Batavia for driving while intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. Troopers were dispatched to a collision State Route 63 in the Town of Pavilion. Further investigation revealed a 2013 Audi was parked on the shoulder of State Route 63 and was struck by a 2019 Chevy operated by Perry. During the investigation, an odor of alcoholic beverage was allegedly present on Perry. Perry was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Batavia for processing. According to SP Batavia's report, Perry recorded a .11 BAC. She was issued traffic tickets returnable to the Town of Pavilion court for later this month.

Matthew J. Reed, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court for allegedly failing to appear for a prior court date. He is due to return to court Oct. 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker.