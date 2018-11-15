Le Roy Ambulance Service offers free blood pressure screenings

Press release:

According to the American Heart Association 46 percent of Americans have been diagnosed with high blood pressure.

High blood pressure threatens your health and quality of life. Left untreated, it can cause stroke, heart failure, vision loss, heart attack, kidney disease, and sexual dysfunction as well as a variety of other health problems.

Le Roy Ambulance Service recognizes these risks, and is now offering free blood pressure screenings to members of the public. We will check your blood pressure for free as often as you’d like and track it over time to monitor for changes.

If you’d like to take advantage of this free service, simply stop into the Le Roy Ambulance base between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and our on duty crew will be glad to assist you. It is located at 1 Tountas Ave. in the Village of Le Roy.

If they do not answer the door, they are likely out handling a 9-1-1 call and we would ask that you stop back at a later time. As always, if you have an emergency please dial 9-1-1 immediately.

Le Roy Ambulance is proud to support preventative health measures to work toward our goal of a happy, healthy community.