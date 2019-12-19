Le Roy Central School District wins GCC's 2019 Play to Get Fit Challenge

Submitted photos and press release:

Le Roy Central School has won the 2019 Play to Get Fit Challenge hosted by the Health and Physical Education department at Genesee Community College!

The Get Fit Challenge effort began in 2011 to motivate third-, fourth- and fifth-graders in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties to get more active. The Challenge is designed to draw students' attention to just how many minutes they spend engaged in physical activity outside of school.

Throughout the five-week program, participating students record their active minutes -- time spent walking, biking, running, skating, swimming, playing a sport, playing tag, playing on a swing set and other active, creative games. (Video games designed for fitness utilizing Wii, Xbox Kinect or other similar gaming systems are not active minutes eligible.)

Recorded minutes are then totaled and an average active minute count is calculated based on the number of students enrolled in third, fourth and fifth grades in each school.

This year, Le Roy Central School generated an impressive 2,831 average active minutes -- beating even their winning count from 2018. The school was awarded the 2019 winning plaque and each student received a certificate recognizing their participation and effort.

In each participating school district the program also recognizes the three most active students:

Le Roy -- 1st Lyla Jones; 2nd Jacob Kochmanski; 3rd Abigail Valdes

-- 1st Lyla Jones; 2nd Jacob Kochmanski; 3rd Abigail Valdes Batavia -- 1st Ryan Bigsby, 2nd Jonah Arroyo; 3rd Dominic Darch

-- 1st Ryan Bigsby, 2nd Jonah Arroyo; 3rd Dominic Darch Warsaw -- 1st Delaney Baker; 2nd Kinsley Baker; 3rd Jaiden Fries

York -- 1st Briana Parsons; 2nd Brody Pangrazio; 3rd Charlie Cuozzo

Pavilion -- 1st Ella Brian; 2nd Peyton Gay and Colton Brian; 3rd Jessie Brian

-- 1st Ella Brian; 2nd Peyton Gay and Colton Brian; 3rd Jessie Brian Perry -- 1st Reagan Moroz; 2nd Aubrey McCowen; 3rd Tysen Deaton

The three most active participants (based on total minutes recorded) in the region this year were:

Ryan Bigsby, of Batavia , with 11,122 minutes

, with 11,122 minutes Reagan Moroz, of Perry, with 8,620 minutes

Aubrey McCowen, of Perry, with 5,540 minutes

"The Play to Get Fit Challenge encourages kids to lead an active lifestyle in a way they can see and understand," said Becky Dziekan, GCC's director of Health and Physical Education. "Each year, the participating school districts see proof that the program works! Congratulations to LeRoy and all of the students who worked hard to be active and enjoy the program."

The Health and Physical Education program at Genesee Community College offers several areas of study related to health, fitness and coaching. The Sports Management Studies transfer degree programs or Associate of Science (A.S.) includes foundations in sports facility management, accounting, marketing and more. The Fitness and Recreation Management Applied Associate of Science degree (A.A.S.) offers a Personal Trainer concentration and the opportunity to earn the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) credential through the American Council on Exercise (ACE) as a certified personal trainer. In addition, GCC offers an A.A.S in Physical Education Studies in which students have the opportunity to earn a coaching certificate for NYS non-Certified Physical Education Teachers.

The spring semester starts Jan. 13, so there is still time to register! GCC has more than 80 introductory courses available, including Beginning Personal Fitness (PED259), which teaches basic fitness training and conditioning techniques to help anyone make active choices. The full spring semester course schedule is available here.

Top photo: Le Roy Central School Physical Education (PE) teacher Michelle Sherman; GCC Director of Health and PE Rebecca Dziekan; Le Roy Central School Physical Education (PE) teachers Brian Herdlein and Mike Humphrey; (in front) 1st Place -- Lyla Jones; 2nd Place Jacob Kochmanski (missing from the photo -- 3rd Place -- Abigail Valdes).

From Batavia City School District, from left: Amanda Cook, 2nd Place -- Jonah Arroyo; 1st Place -- Ryan Bigsby*, 3rd Place -- Dominic Darch; (back row) PE teacher James Patric, GCC director of Health and PE Rebecca Dziekan.