Le Roy student's 'superior performance' leads to career conference in Orlando

Submitted photo and press release:

The DECA International Career Development Conference (ICDC) is the culmination of the DECA year. More than 19,000 high school students, teacher-advisors, business professionals, and alumni gather in Orlando, Fla., April 27-30 for DECA excitement.

One of the students participating is from Le Roy High School -- Ethan Smith, who is a senior.

DECA (formerly known as Distributive Education Clubs of America) members demonstrate their college and career ready knowledge and skills by participating in DECA’s industry-validated Competitive Events Program, aligned with Career Clusters, National Curriculum Standards, and 21st Century Skills in the areas of marketing, finance, hospitality, management and entrepreneurship.

These members have qualified to attend based on superior performance at the district and association levels. More than 1,000 business professionals serve as expert judges to evaluate DECA members’ mastery of these concepts.

Thousands of DECA advisors and educators participate in administering DECA’s Competitive Events Program and Emerging Leader Series while also participating in professional learning activities.

“I am very excited that in our first year of running a DECA Chapter we have a member advancing to ICDC," said Sarah Ford, DECA advisor at Le Roy High School. "I have gained a wealth of knowledge from the regional and state levels; now I am looking forward to gaining even more through advisor workshops and the overall experience at the ICDC.

"I am very proud of all of our DECA members this year and I am looking forward to Ethan’s participation at ICDC! As a chapter we are very appreciative of all the support our organization has received, especially from our administration, Board of Education, and the generous people and organizations who have donated throughout the year.

"With their support, all of these great opportunities became possible for our students here at Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School!”

Ethan said "I am looking forward to representing my school at DECA ICDC. DECA allowed me to explore careers in the business field and help me decide my major and desired career path.”

“We are so proud to be represented at ICDC in our first year of DECA this year by Ethan and Mrs. Ford," said Le Roy Principal Tim McArdle. "This is such a huge opportunity and launching pad for Ethan who has worked very hard to put himself in this situation.

"The exposure at this level will also be very beneficial for Mrs. Ford to bring back vital knowledge to continue to grow our DECA program and send our students to this international competition. This is yet another example of the potential of our Oatkan Knights and when given opportunity how they rise to the occasion.”

Ethan will be competing in the Financial Consulting event at DECA ICDC. He is planning on attending Drexel University in Philadelphia and majoring in Finance.