Le Roy's Robert Boyce to receive Alpha Medal of Service Award at GCC's first Virtual Commencement June 6

Submitted photo and press release:

The Genesee Community College Foundation is pleased to announce that the 2020 recipient of the Alpha Medal of Service will be Robert L. Boyce, of Le Roy

Boyce will receive this honor as part of the College's first Virtual Commencement Ceremony at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, which is being livestreamed at www.genesee.edu.

Since it was established in 2006, the Alpha Medal of Service has honored individuals who have provided extraordinary volunteer and/or philanthropic support to Genesee Community College.

This distinguished Medal recognizes recipients that exemplify high levels of service to the College and the community and expresses appreciation to individuals whose influence positively impacts the growth and well-being of Genesee Community College.

Boyce served as president of the Genesee Community College Foundation from 2012-2015 and a board member since 2005, during which time he volunteered his time and energy in a number of different capacities including serving on: the Finance Committee and the Fund Development Committee as chairman; the Risk Management Committee; several Annual Campaign committees; as well as the search committees for GCC's annual fund director.

Now a retired insurance broker from Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Boyce was the president and CEO of Ernest Townsend and Son Inc. from 1972 through 2000, when he sold his interest in the firm to the Tompkins Holding Company.

His other civic leadership commitments include: nine years on the United Memorial Medical Center Group Board, including a term as president; 10 years serving as president with the Le Roy Emergency Ambulance Service; and 50 years as a member and past president of the Le Roy International Rotary Club, where he is also a Paul Harris Fellow.

He was a member of the Town of Le Roy Board of Assessment and Review for 15 years and a trustee of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Le Roy. He was recently named the LeRoyan of the Year in 2018.

Boyce served in the Army and graduated with a Business degree from the University of Buffalo.

In his spare time, he enjoys time with his wife, Elizabeth (Beth), their three adult children and six grandchildren. He is also a 50-year veteran season ticket holder for both the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres.

The Genesee Community College Foundation promotes philanthropy and volunteer support on behalf of Genesee Community College. The Foundation Board is comprised of leading civic and business leaders, all volunteers, who guide the Foundation's fundraising programs, endowment funds, and stewardship activities, and who serve as advocates for Genesee Community College.

To learn more about how you could support the Genesee Community College Foundation, please visit online here.