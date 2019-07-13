Learn about taking organics out of waste stream: composting demo site revamped at GC Park & Forest

Above, some of the options for composting containers are shown above, from left a Rubbermaid composter, a garage can composter, and a red worm composter.​

East Bethany – The GLOW Region Solid Waste Management Committee and Genesee County Parks are proud to announce the rehab of the Backyard Composting Demonstration Site at Genesee County Park and Forest!

The site is made up of a variety of homemade and manufactured composters of various shapes and sizes, along with the printed information for each type of composter. Visitors can see for themselves the types of composters available and decide which composter might work best for them.

Backyard composting has been a focus of GLOW’s since its formation in 1987. It has been estimated that up to 30 percent of residential waste is organic material. This includes leaves, brush, tree limbs, and kitchen scraps.

Backyard composting can significantly reduce reliance on landfilling and incineration by taking these organics out of the waste stream.

Composting speeds up the natural decomposition process by creating a perfect environment for the microorganisms that do the composting. This ideal environment is one that is warm, with plenty of nutrients, moisture, and oxygen. Finished compost (humus) puts nutrients back into the soil and aids in the retention of moisture in soil.

The compost demonstration site was initially built in 1994. When the Interpretive Nature Center was completed in 1997, the compost site was moved behind the center.

In 2000 a complete reconstruction and relocation of the site (to the front of the building) was completed, which features a kiosk area and walkway made of pavers.

The 2019 revamping of the site features new signage, a "take one" box containing GLOW’s four panel composting brochure, and a rearrangement of the composters.

Paul Osborn, Deputy Highway superintendent, sums up the benefits of the composting demonstration site.

“The opportunity for the park visitors to see and touch the various types of composters fits right into our goal of experiential learning and environmental education at the Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center," Osborn said.

"Composting puts nutrients back into soils and provides beneficial food for plants and insects. We are excited to have been a part of providing a new makeover to the compost siteand the continued partnership with GLOW Solid Waste!”

To find out more about the GLOW RegionSolid Waste Committee, contact the GLOW office at 800/836-1154, 344-2580, ext. 5463, or emailglow[email protected].

You may also visit their website at https://www.glowsolidwaste.org/.

To learn how to compost at home, visit the Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center or the GLOW website at https://www.glowsolidwaste.org/.

For more information visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.

Below, Backyard Composting Demonstration Site, showing the cycle of composting and different methods of at-home composting.