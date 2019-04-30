Learn more about Alzheimer's and dementia with free education programs

Press release:

Memory loss is not a normal part of aging, and it could be an indication of something more serious such as disease that is causing dementia symptoms. The Alzheimer’s Association® Western New York Chapter offers a free education program that discusses the basics about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, which will be offered in Genesee County in May.

"Know the 10 Warning Signs" will be presented at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7. Genesee County Aging Services at 2 Bank St. is hosting the presentation.

On Monday, May 13, Chapter dementia experts will be in Batavia to present Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors. This program is aimed at helping caregivers decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and strategize to overcome these challenges. The free class is set for 1:00 p.m. in the New York State Veterans Home at 220 Richmond Ave.

Registration is required for both programs by calling the Chapter office during traditional business hours at (716) 626-0600, ext. 313, or 24-hours a day, 7 days a week at 800-272-3900.

A special joint enrichment social program is set for Thursday, May 30 at the Jello-O Gallery Museum in Le Roy. This free activity is for people living with dementia and their care partner and highlights living well with a dementia diagnoses by offering the opportunity to socialize, learn and have fun with others facing similar circumstances. Registration is required by calling Lauren Ashburn or Shelby Edgerly at (716) 626-0600.

Additionally, the Chapter oversees several monthly caregiver support group meetings across the county, which allow caregivers to connect with others facing similar challenges and hear advice for overcoming them:

3 rd Wednesday (May 15) at 7 p.m. – Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St. in Batavia

Wednesday (May 15) at 7 p.m. – Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St. in Batavia 3 rd Thursday (May 16) at 1 p.m. – Genesee County Office for the Aging, 12 Bank St. in Batavia

Thursday (May 16) at 1 p.m. – Genesee County Office for the Aging, 12 Bank St. in Batavia 2nd Monday (May 13) at 2 p.m. – The Greens of Le Roy, 1 West Ave. in Le Roy

Community social programs, or respites, are also available every month in Batavia and Corfu. This program provides relief to those who care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia and offers them some time to refresh and recharge, while their loved one is engaged in social activities in a safe environment.

First Presbyterian Church of Batavia offers this free service on the fourth Monday (May 27) from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For additional information, please call Mickey Rodak at (585) 455-5940.

Indian Falls United Methodist Church at 7908 Alleghany Road, Corfu, offers a respite program on the third Wednesday (May 15) from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call Celinda McQuiston at (585) 762-9105.

To learn more about other Alzheimer’s Association programs and services, contact the WNY Chapter office at 800-272-3900.

You can also access dementia care programs and resources by calling the Genesee County Office for the Aging at (585) 343-1611.