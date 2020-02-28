Little Byron-Bergen students get lesson in taking care of their teeth and gums

Top photo: Special guest Courtney Voos (center left) and Byron-Bergen Elementary School counselor Jenna Voos (center right) with Elementary School students at Dental Health presentation.

Submitted photos and press release:

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and Byron-Bergen Central School District finished strong with a special presentation from dental hygienist Courtney Voos.

She works at Caledonia Family Dentistry.

Voos described healthy teeth habits with Pre-K through second-grade students.

“How long should you brush your teeth? Does anyone know?” Voos asked. “Two minutes. In two minutes you can brush all of your teeth. The tops, bottoms, insides and outsides.”

Voos also talked about healthy snacks, special treats, flossing, and what happens if you get a cavity. She then asked the students if they had any questions. One student asked why people are not supposed to swallow toothpaste.

Voos explained, “Toothpaste has something in it called fluoride. Fluoride is really good for your teeth, but is isn’t so good for your tummy. If you swallow a little toothpaste when you brush, it’s not really a big deal, but if you ate a lot, you would get an upset stomach.”

“I wanted to become a dental hygienist because I loved going to the dentist as a kid,” said Voos. “I still love going to the dentist and I love helping people clean their teeth so they can have awesome teeth, too.”

“The really important thing is to make sure you go to the dentist two times a year,” said Voos. “Remember, you don’t have to brush all of your teeth, just the ones you want to keep!”

Bottom two photos:Dental hygienist Courtney Voos gives dental health presentation at Byron-Bergen Elementary School.