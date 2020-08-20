Live music and yoga planned at idyllic Ryan's Rose Organic Farm Sept. 6, must preregister online

Blue Pearl Yoga in Batavia has planned a special event for yoga practitioners at the idyllic Ryan's Rose Organic Farm in Batavia on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Live music will be performed by Mantra Jam.

Simultaneously, Patty Hawley (RYT) will lead vinyasa mat practice while Marianne Skye (E-RYT, YACEP) will lead chair practice. Bring your own sturdy chair.

"Yoga at the Farm" starts at 11 a.m. Cost is $15 per person. Preregistration required.



Ryan’s Rose Organic Farm is located at 3417 Rose Road.

Please:

Register online -- absolutely no walk-ins;

Bring your own yoga gear (mat or frim-seated chair, blocks and straps if you like). Towels, water and sunscreen/ bugspray might be good, too;

Be aware there are NO restroom facilities;

Social distancing & masks required until you are set up and seated.

Weather: