April 23, 2020 - 12:09pm

Local lawmakers call for energy development hearing postponement during COVID-19 crisis

posted by Billie Owens in steve hawley, michael ranzenhofer, news, Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act, covid-19.

Press release:

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, Assemblyman Steve Hawley recently partnered with Sen. Robert G. Ortt and Sen. Michael H. Razenholfer to request a postponement of hearing dates for the development of new energy initiatives as part of the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act.

The goal is to ensure that the district, which is incredibly involved in siting policy at the local level, is allowed to participate in the public forums mandated by the act.

“This pause in daily life has not been without its struggles, and the people of Western New York have been performing admirably during this time,” Hawley said. “It’s why I want to ensure their right to assembly, especially during matters that concern them.”

