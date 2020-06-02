Local Public Health nursing team named U.S. Tuberculosis Elimination Champions

Pictured front row: Mary Ellen Messmer, Deborah Restivo, Doris Delano, Kayla Shuknecht. Back row: Kerry Miller, Kerry Ohlson, Carla Wahls, Melissa Pless. (Not in photo: Gail Pettit.)

Submitted photo and press release:

“We are pleased to announce the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments’ nursing team are members of the 2020 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) U.S. Tuberculosis (TB) Elimination Champions,” said Brenden Bedard, deputy Public Health director of the Genesee Orleans County Health Departments.

“Our nurses partner to test and treat TB disease and latent TB infection in migrant farmworker camps. Working together with Oak Orchard Health, a local federally funded qualified health center, they have adapted how they provide directly observed therapy to better match the schedules of their clients.

"This partnership allows them to provide TB screening and treatment for TB disease and latent TB infection to more than 70 migrant farmworker camps in both counties."

The cross-jurisdictional agreement between the two counties has allowed our nursing team to collaborate on projects such as this for the past eight years. Not only does this help financially, but allows both counties to provide coordinated services in an effective and efficient manner.

“We are continuing in our efforts as chief health strategists to look at how our departments can combat illness and disability and assessing emerging health needs to improve community health,” said Paul Pettit, director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments.

“This team approach to monitor and address the needs of priority populations in the community will help in our efforts to eradicate TB. We commend our nursing team for their efforts and diligence."

For information on Health Department services contact the Genesee County Health Department at: 344-2580, ext. 5555, or visit their website.