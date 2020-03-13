Local school districts 'collaborating and communicating' daily with experts as they strategize response to COVID-19

Press release:

Genesee Valley Educational Partnership (GVEP) school districts are collaborating and communicating on a daily basis to review best practices and guidance in order to strategize the best path forward in our response to the COVID-19 situation.

Our local health departments and medical professionals are essential partners in our collaboration and decision-making process.

Even though information related to the situation is changing rapidly, all GVEP districts count student safety as our top priority. Our district teams are acting based on the latest guidance from local, regional, and New York State Departments of Health, the Centers for Disease Control, and the New York State Education Department in addition to reviewing their local emergency response plans.

Our collaboration on a regional level informs the decision-making on the district level. Each district may make decisions related to events and school trips based on factors unique to their schools and community yet all districts have student health and safety as our top priority.

We appreciate your continuous support and patience as we navigate this situation.

Kevin MacDonald, District Superintendent -- Genesee Valley Educational Partnership

Ken Ellison, Chairman -- Genesee Valley Chief School Officers Association

Genesee County Schools