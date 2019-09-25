Man accused of arson and attempted murder deemed fit to stand trial

The state Commissioner of Mental Health has determined that a 23-year-old Rochester man accused of setting his girlfriend and her apartment on Maple Street in Batavia on fire in June 2018 is mentally competent to stand trial.

The next step in Plush Dozier's case is a Huntley Hearing to determine evidence admissibility. This afternoon in Genesee County Court, Judge Charles Zambito set the hearing for 2 p.m. on Nov. 14.

Dozier (inset photo, right), who is charged with first-degree arson and attempted murder, was put into the custody of the Commissioner of Mental Health for treatment and reevaluation by Zambito in May after three psychiatrists examined the defendant.

Although two of the doctors found Dozier capable of understanding the charges against him and the court proceedings, all three agreed he suffers from schizoaffective disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, and is prone to paranoia and hallucinations.

"All three doctors who evaluated him said he could snap at any time," Zambito said in May.

Dozier is also accused of menacing a police officer after an alleged violent incident while in local custody two months after his arrest.

