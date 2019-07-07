Man jumps off River Street bridge following domestic incident

A man jumped off the bridge on River Street in the city after a domestic incident. He threatened to do so and was walking there when law enforcement was called to respond. City fire is also en route along with Mercy medics.

He was said to be wearing gray shorts.

UPDATE 6:09 p.m.: The man was just brought out of the water off the creek bank and put on a stretcher; he appears to be conscious and moving.

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.: The man didn't actually jump into the water; he jumped from the River Street bridge and landed on the creek bank -- not a far drop. He is being taken to the hospital for evaluation.