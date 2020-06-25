Man reportedly bitten by one or more loose dogs on Terry Hills Drive

A third-party caller reported to the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center that a man was attacked by a dog or several dogs running loose in the 5000 block of Terry Hills Drive. The pack of dogs then ran off. The location is "between Clinton Street and the dead end." Law enforcement and Mercy medics are responding. The caller is roadside inside a vehicle.

UPDATE 4:48 p.m.: The man who was bitten is upstairs on a back deck; a bandage was applied that stopped bleeding. Two dogs were involved and an officer told dispatch they are "contained in the house."

UPDATE 5:06 p.m.: An Amazon delivery driver was bitten on the inner thigh of one leg while on property making a delivery; the property owner's two dogs were in the yard at the time and barking when the delivery driver got bit. He was taken to UMMC for evaluation, but the injury appears to be minor.

UPDATE 5:20 (by Howard): The driver was treated on scene by the homeowners, who are both medical professionals and were able to walk from the backyard to his delivery truck on his own. He then walked from his delivery truck to the ambulance before being transported to UMMC. He continued to hold onto a delivery package for delivery as he walked to the ambulance. One of the owners said his dogs are normally big puppies but they make have felt more anxious after being locked up inside the house so frequently during the COVID crisis. A trooper confirmed that since the dogs were on the owner's property, there will be no citation.