Mark Your Calendar: 16th annual Fur Ball is Sept. 28, new auction and raffle items being accepted now

The 16th annual Fur Ball to benefit the Spay/Neuter Program at the Genesee County Animal Shelter will be held at the Sacred Heart Social Center in the City of Batavia starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.

There will be food and beverages and basket raffles and silent auctions.

Tickets are $25; tickets for children 12 and under are $15. Tables of 10 are available for $250.

Make checks payable to: Volunteers for Animals -- Spay/Neuter Program. They can be mailed to: Volunteers for Animals, P.O. Box 1621, Batavia NY 14020

The Sacred Heart Social Center is located at 17 Sumner St.

The Volunteers for Animals is now accepting new items for the auctions/raffles for the Fur Ball. They can be left at the shelter during adoption hours.

The shelter is located at 131 W. Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia.

Adoption hours are:

Afternoons on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Also, Wednesday nights from 7 to 9

CLOSED THURSDAYS

Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

[email protected]

www.vol4animals.org

[email protected]